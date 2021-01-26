Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Square by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of SQ opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.69 and its 200-day moving average is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.