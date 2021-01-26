SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

SSE stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

