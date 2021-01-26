StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

