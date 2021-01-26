STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head-To-Head Survey

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HEXO and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential downside of 82.63%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HEXO and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.38 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.90 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $2.92 billion 2.36 $339.02 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Covonia. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

