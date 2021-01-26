Stakenet (XSN) Trading 53.9% Lower This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $562,786.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00318625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00032718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01500356 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,528,696 coins and its circulating supply is 112,528,275 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

