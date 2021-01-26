Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $20.64 million and $9.75 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

