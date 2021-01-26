Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $632.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.