Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 6,993,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

