Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. 6,993,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

