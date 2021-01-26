Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.Starbucks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 570,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.