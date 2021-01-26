Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of 28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.49 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 6,993,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

