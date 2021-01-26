Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of 28-29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.49 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 6,993,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
