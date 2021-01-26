Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 570,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

