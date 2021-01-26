StarDEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,815.00 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarDEX has a market cap of $248,583.73 and approximately $19,815.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

