StarDEX Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $234,635.20 and $19,025.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

