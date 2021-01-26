StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.13

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $7.97. StarTek shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 53,927 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

