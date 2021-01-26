State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.88

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $18.37. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 42,464 shares.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $792.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in State Auto Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in State Auto Financial by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

