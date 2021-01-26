Steem Dollars (SBD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00009426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,067.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.78 or 0.01330892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00542943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002504 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,012,066 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

