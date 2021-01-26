SteepCoin Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $57,738.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.34 or 0.00692639 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

