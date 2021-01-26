Stellar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $664.72 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.70 billion and approximately $664.72 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

