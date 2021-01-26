STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STE stock opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.41.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

