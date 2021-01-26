stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $36.25 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $56,471.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $1,326.68 or 0.04119731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

