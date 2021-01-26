stETH One Day Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

