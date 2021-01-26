stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

