Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.