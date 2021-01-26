Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (AAPL, AL, AMC, AZEK, BABA, BOOT, CLR, CREE, CRSR, FB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $65.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $8.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $95.00.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $41.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Argus from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Argus from $24.00 to $30.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $82.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.10 to $68.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.