Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (AAPL, AL, AMC, AZEK, BABA, BOOT, CLR, CREE, CRSR, FB)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $65.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $8.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $95.00.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $41.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Argus from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Argus from $24.00 to $30.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $106.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $82.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.10 to $68.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

