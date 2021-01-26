Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hudson Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 568 call options.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

