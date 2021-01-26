Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hudson Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 568 call options.
Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
