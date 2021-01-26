Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 call options.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 43,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.97.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.