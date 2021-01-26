Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Cap of $90.01 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $90.01 million and $28.73 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.