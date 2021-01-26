Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.28

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 25076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

