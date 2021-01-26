Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $53.40 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $53.40 million and approximately $821,538.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

