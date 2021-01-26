Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.21

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.21 and traded as high as $47.75. Strattec Security shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 18,103 shares changing hands.

STRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

