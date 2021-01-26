Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Stride updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

