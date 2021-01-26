Strs Ohio Acquires 259,413 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $65,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

