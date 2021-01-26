Strs Ohio Buys 40,554 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $68,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $339.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

