Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Boston Properties worth $49,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

