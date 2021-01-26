Strs Ohio Has $45.16 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $45,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

