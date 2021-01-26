Strs Ohio Has $45.96 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.38% of Wynn Resorts worth $45,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

WYNN opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

