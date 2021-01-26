Strs Ohio Has $48.30 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

