Strs Ohio Has $61.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $61,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

