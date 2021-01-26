Strs Ohio Has $63.11 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

