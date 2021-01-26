Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $45,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.56. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

