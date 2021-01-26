Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,677 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $46,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 201.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.