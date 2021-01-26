Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $41,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MET opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

