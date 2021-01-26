Strs Ohio Purchases 27,692 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $68,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 23,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

