Strs Ohio Purchases 282,309 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 1.21% of Colfax worth $54,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.