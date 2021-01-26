Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,576 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Align Technology worth $56,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $539.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.46 and a 200 day moving average of $403.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

