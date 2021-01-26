Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Public Storage worth $59,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $225.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

