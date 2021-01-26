Strs Ohio Sells 13,747 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

