Strs Ohio Sells 35,189 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Teleflex worth $46,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 58.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $382.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.68 and its 200-day moving average is $373.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.