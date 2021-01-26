Strs Ohio Sells 94,810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 94,810 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $152,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

